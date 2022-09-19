AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Short Interest Update

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,200 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 627,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

AirSculpt Technologies Announces Dividend

NASDAQ AIRS opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Stories

