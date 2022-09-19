AirSwap (AST) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

AirSwap (AST) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $28.03 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000826 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AirSwap has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00119173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00861446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 174,479,533 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain.AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform.”

