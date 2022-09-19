Akash Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $650,013.00 (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001710 BTC on popular exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $37.33 million and approximately $650,013.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Akash Network

AKT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network.

Akash Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.”

