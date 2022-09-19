Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.
Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.