Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. The company had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Stories

