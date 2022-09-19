Akroma (AKA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21,656.26

Akroma (AKA) traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $21,656.26 and approximately $59.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akroma has traded down 56.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

