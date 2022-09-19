Akroma (AKA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27.00

Akroma (AKA) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $18,666.94 and approximately $27.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

