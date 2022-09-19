Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALK. Melius started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

