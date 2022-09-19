Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $287.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $308.24.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

