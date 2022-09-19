Alchemist Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.54 Million (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Alchemist has a market cap of $2.54 million and $181,561.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemist coin can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00011577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemist has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,274.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00058669 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010563 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063298 BTC.

Alchemist Profile

Alchemist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

