Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 936,200 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of ALEX opened at $17.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 222.23%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

