Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Update

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,400 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 243,300 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Alico Price Performance

ALCO opened at $32.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. Alico has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Alico had a net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alico will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alico Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALCO shares. StockNews.com lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alico

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Alico by 1,503.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alico in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alico in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alico in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alico in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

