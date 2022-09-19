Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Down 15.0% in August

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Featured Articles

