All Sports Price Hits $0.0093 (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $13.97 million and $9.16 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,118.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058832 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010549 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00063148 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world. To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

