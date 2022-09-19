Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Market Cap Hits $434,372.21

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $434,372.21 and approximately $64,627.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002263 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00117764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00874137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins. Alliance Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

