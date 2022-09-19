Aloha Price Down 78.9% This Week (ALOHA)

Aloha (ALOHA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Aloha has a total market cap of $291,536.24 and $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aloha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aloha has traded 78.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00118460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00858834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Aloha

Aloha launched on January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aloha’s official website is alohadefi.io.

Buying and Selling Aloha

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aloha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aloha using one of the exchanges listed above.

