Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Short Interest Update

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance

Shares of APTM opened at $9.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 4.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 3.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 330,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the first quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

