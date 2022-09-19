Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $103.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.86 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.