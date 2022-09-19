Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Update

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Altimmune Price Performance

ALT opened at $13.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.19. Altimmune has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $23.49.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Altimmune news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,588 shares of company stock worth $1,392,554. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Altimmune by 957.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Altimmune by 538.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 50,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Altimmune by 877.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 957,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

