Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altitude Acquisition news, major shareholder Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $3,926,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altitude Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Altitude Acquisition Company Profile

Shares of ALTU stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Altitude Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

