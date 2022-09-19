Altrucoin (ALTRU) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $712,423.71

Altrucoin (ALTRU) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Altrucoin coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001841 BTC on popular exchanges. Altrucoin has a market cap of $712,423.71 and $95,349.00 worth of Altrucoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Altrucoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119290 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002321 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00866823 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Altrucoin Coin Profile
Altrucoin’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Altrucoin is https://reddit.com/r/altrucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Altrucoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Altrucoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Altrucoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Altrucoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.