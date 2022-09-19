Altura (ALU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $501,571.00

Altura (ALU) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Altura has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Altura has a total market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $501,571.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Altura coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004870 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000388 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00029741 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

About Altura

Altura (CRYPTO:ALU) is a coin. It launched on May 25th, 2021. Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Altura is https://reddit.com/r/AlturaNFT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Altura’s official website is www.alturanft.com.

Buying and Selling Altura

According to CryptoCompare, “Altura is a smart contract platform that allows game developers to mint, distribute and transact Smart NFTs representing in-game items. Smart NFTs are NFTs with dynamic properties that can change based on certain conditions. Smart NFTs are the next step to making decentralized in-game items mainstream and offer a massive range of potential opportunities that are not possible with traditional NFTs.”

