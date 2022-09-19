Altura Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $539,442.00 (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Altura has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Altura has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and $539,442.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Altura coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Altura Profile

Altura (ALU) is a coin. It launched on May 25th, 2021. Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. The Reddit community for Altura is https://reddit.com/r/AlturaNFT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Altura is www.alturanft.com. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Altura

According to CryptoCompare, “Altura is a smart contract platform that allows game developers to mint, distribute and transact Smart NFTs representing in-game items. Smart NFTs are NFTs with dynamic properties that can change based on certain conditions. Smart NFTs are the next step to making decentralized in-game items mainstream and offer a massive range of potential opportunities that are not possible with traditional NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Altura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Altura using one of the exchanges listed above.

