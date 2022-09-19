Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $28,401,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $2,218,137.21.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $2,559,980.80.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $2,651,672.42.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,365.72.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $2,106,821.90.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $2,192,670.20.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,914,509.40.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 5,485 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $343,525.55.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,952,971.90.

Shares of SQ opened at $64.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $270.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.98.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 200.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $43,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

