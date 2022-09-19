Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,303 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.7% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,886,000 after purchasing an additional 240,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.3 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.