Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,474 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 127.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
DTE Energy Price Performance
Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $129.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.87. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DTE Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.31%.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.
