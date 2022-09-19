Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $76.54 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.32 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

