AMATEN (AMA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

AMATEN (AMA) traded down 27.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. AMATEN has a total market cap of $77,409.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AMATEN has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One AMATEN coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,313.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00058556 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010542 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005414 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AMATEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

