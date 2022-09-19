American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 87,324 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 87,324 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356,874.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,942,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,387,656.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AAT stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

