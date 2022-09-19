American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $60,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Stock Down 2.0 %

AXP opened at $153.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.