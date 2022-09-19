American National Bank Sells 35,881 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

American National Bank lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,881 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

DocuSign Stock Down 6.1 %

DOCU stock opened at $56.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $288.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

