American Trust Has $320,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

American Trust lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,198,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,765,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,058,064,000 after acquiring an additional 189,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 82,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $326.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.35 and its 200 day moving average is $320.93. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

