American Trust Increases Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

American Trust lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 98.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,217,000 after buying an additional 1,292,605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,241,000 after buying an additional 781,646 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after buying an additional 637,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,045,000 after buying an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 171.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after buying an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of MD stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

