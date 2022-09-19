American Trust Invests $276,000 in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ CACC opened at $487.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.00. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $452.48 and a twelve month high of $703.27. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20). The business had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.