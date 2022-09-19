American Trust Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,315,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:ACWV opened at $93.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.