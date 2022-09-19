American Trust Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

American Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systelligence LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 372,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after buying an additional 34,940 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,302 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 94,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $27.97 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

