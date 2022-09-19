AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Short Interest Update

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 250,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

AMERISAFE Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $47.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.25. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $64.90.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 419,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 147,618 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 434.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 72.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 20.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Stories

