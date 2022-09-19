Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $231.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.58. The firm has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

