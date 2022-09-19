Amp (AMP) Achieves Market Cap of $213.85 Million

Amp (AMP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Amp has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Amp has a market capitalization of $213.85 million and $8.06 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00117703 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00870102 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 coins and its circulating supply is 42,227,702,186 coins. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @hyperspace_1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org.
Amp Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
