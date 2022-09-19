Analysts Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) PT at C$21.98

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.98.

PSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.75 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

PSK stock opened at C$18.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.73. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.75 and a 12-month high of C$20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The company has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.53.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$198.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$126,648.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,980,992.09.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

