Analyzing Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Nexa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -37.08% -35.00% Nexa Resources 5.36% 8.87% 3.10%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -53.40 Nexa Resources $2.62 billion 0.25 $114.33 million $1.17 4.26

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Nexa Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexa Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sigma Lithium and Nexa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nexa Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sigma Lithium currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.21%. Nexa Resources has a consensus price target of $9.80, indicating a potential upside of 96.79%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Sigma Lithium on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil. The company also develops the Aripuanã project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. It exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

