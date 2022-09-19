AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Short Interest Update

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days. Currently, 20.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

ANAB opened at $25.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $713.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.11.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.20). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $22,259,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at about $15,672,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 43.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,304,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700,910 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at about $13,958,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $13,824,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANAB. Raymond James reduced their price target on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

