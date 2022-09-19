AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Short Interest Update

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days. Currently, 20.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AnaptysBio Price Performance
ANAB opened at $25.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $713.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.11.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.20). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANAB. Raymond James reduced their price target on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.