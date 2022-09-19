Andrew Livingston Acquires 27 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 567 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £153.09 ($184.98).
Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 23 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 646 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £148.58 ($179.53).
- On Tuesday, July 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 24 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 622 ($7.52) per share, with a total value of £149.28 ($180.38).
Howden Joinery Group Trading Down 0.1 %
HWDN opened at GBX 568.80 ($6.87) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,015.71. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 537.20 ($6.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 985.80 ($11.91). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 622.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 676.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33.
Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HWDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 867.20 ($10.48).
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.
