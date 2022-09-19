Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Tony O’Neill Acquires 6 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) insider Tony O’Neill acquired 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,888 ($34.90) per share, with a total value of £173.28 ($209.38).

Anglo American Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,818.50 ($34.06) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,817.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,338.63. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 568.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($46.52) price target on Anglo American in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,440 ($41.57).

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

