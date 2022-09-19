Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Tony O’Neill Acquires 6 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Tony O’Neill acquired 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,888 ($34.90) per share, with a total value of £173.28 ($209.38).

Anglo American Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,818.50 ($34.06) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,817.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,338.63. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 568.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($46.52) price target on Anglo American in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,440 ($41.57).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

