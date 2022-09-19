AnimalGo Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $1.47 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net.

AnimalGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. Telegram | KakaoTalk | Naver | YouTube “

