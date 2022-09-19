AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Update

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) by 206.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,447 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.72% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Price Performance

AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $4.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

