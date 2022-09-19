AnRKey X 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,185.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $534,118.70 and $8,185.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X launched on October 9th, 2020. AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,751,930 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

According to CryptoCompare, “AnRKey X™ combines DeFi and eSports gaming for users to compete, purchase and stake unique NFTs and win valuable rewards. AnRKey X’s token, $ANRX, works just like an arcade coin, the more the users purchase, play, stake, sell and compete, the more $ANRX they earn within the AnRKey X™ gaming system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnRKey X using one of the exchanges listed above.

