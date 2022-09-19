Anyswap Price Reaches $4.69 on Major Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $87.37 million and approximately $703,274.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $4.69 or 0.00024906 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

