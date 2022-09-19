API3 (API3) Price Reaches $1.49 on Top Exchanges

API3 (API3) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. API3 has a market cap of $84.24 million and $6.61 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00007714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00119244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00867783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

API3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

