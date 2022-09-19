Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 20th. Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.50-$3.90 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.57. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ APOG opened at $39.47 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $50.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $874.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.