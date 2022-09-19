Apollon Limassol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $319,557.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for $1.89 or 0.00009876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $623,531.19 and $319,557.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00089533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00080655 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020866 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00032166 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007731 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en.

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

